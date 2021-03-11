Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.24% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of BRK/B stock traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $259.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,276,597 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.30.
Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile
Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.