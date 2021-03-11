Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) PT Raised to $270.00 at Morgan Stanley

Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.24% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRK/B traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $259.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,276,597 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.42 and a 200 day moving average of $225.30.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

