Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 7,761.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676,149 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.27% of Berry Global Group worth $95,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 71,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,856,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.91.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BERY shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

