Berry Group LLC Has $21.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Berry Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 9.6% of Berry Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Berry Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,440,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded up $4.43 on Thursday, hitting $255.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.42. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

