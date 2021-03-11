Berry Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Berry Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.5% of Berry Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Berry Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,554 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 171,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,392,526. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.11.

