Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Upgraded to Buy by Johnson Rice

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Berry from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Berry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Berry stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.94. Berry has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Berry had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benefit Street Partners LLC raised its position in Berry by 27.9% during the first quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 23,771,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182,929 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in Berry by 65.1% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,891,717 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Berry by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,396,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,890,000 after acquiring an additional 524,838 shares in the last quarter. CarVal Investors LLC raised its position in Berry by 1.8% during the first quarter. CarVal Investors LLC now owns 6,745,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,839,000 after acquiring an additional 120,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Berry by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,891,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,852,000 after acquiring an additional 31,136 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

