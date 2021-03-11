BetProtocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $179,662.00 (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00052242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.27 or 0.00699165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00066104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00027444 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00036052 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol (BEPRO) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.