BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Down 83.5% in February

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the February 11th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BETRF opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.80. BetterLife Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.59.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus, and/or to directly inhibit tumours to treat various types of cancer.

