Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 266.4% from the February 11th total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.06. Betterware de Mexico has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $45.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is 88.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMX. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 270.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

