Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Trading 9.3% Higher

Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.24. 401,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 392,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th.

The company has a market cap of $127.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Ron Bentsur sold 5,700 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $33,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,383.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 38,500 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $203,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 73,500 shares of company stock valued at $416,070 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

