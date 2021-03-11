B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

BGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.26. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.