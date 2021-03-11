BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the February 11th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BGMD stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. BG Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.
BG Medicine Company Profile
