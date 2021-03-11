BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded at Argus

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BHP. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

BHP Group stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,325,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,825. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,801,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $509,734,000 after acquiring an additional 141,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,007,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BHP Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,170,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,219,000 after acquiring an additional 274,734 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BHP Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 106,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 983,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

