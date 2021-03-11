BHPCoin (BHP) Price Tops $0.66 on Exchanges

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001155 BTC on exchanges. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $13.26 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

