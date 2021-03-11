BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Downgraded by Renaissance Capital

BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) was downgraded by Renaissance Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of BID from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS BPPPF opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. BID has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

Bid Corporation Limited provides foodservice solutions in South Africa and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, and ambient goods for the hospitality, institutional, catering, and retail sectors. It also provides foodservice and beverage distribution services for the HoReCa sector; and develops e-commerce solutions.

