Bifrost (BFC) Price Down 15.6% This Week

Bifrost (CURRENCY:BFC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Bifrost token can currently be purchased for $0.0631 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. Bifrost has a total market capitalization of $29.46 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bifrost has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00051515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00013575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.87 or 0.00699664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00066451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00027418 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Bifrost is a token. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,758,273 tokens. Bifrost’s official website is thebifrost.io . The official message board for Bifrost is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16 . Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here

