Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.45

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.45 and last traded at C$13.32, with a volume of 5700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

