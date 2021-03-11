Big Data Protocol (BDP) Price Up 6% Over Last 24 Hours

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.24 or 0.00005756 BTC on major exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $67.42 million and $2.80 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00052083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.84 or 0.00711319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00066228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00027751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 20,784,140 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

