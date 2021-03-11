Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,246 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,131,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $103.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of -95.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BILI. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.81.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

