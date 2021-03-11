BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) rose 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $19.15. Approximately 994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. SEB Equities cut shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SEB Equity Research lowered shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35.

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Division Paper, Division Board, and Division Solutions. The Division Paper segment offers kraft and sack paper for manufacturing, medical equipment, and consumer segments.

