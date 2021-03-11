Binance USD (BUSD) Market Cap Achieves $3.18 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $3.18 billion and approximately $4.50 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00052467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00013056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.24 or 0.00704896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066275 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00027440 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00033701 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 3,180,218,426 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

