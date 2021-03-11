Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,512,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 13.2% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $165,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.86. 431,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,398,508. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.04.

