Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDU traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.22. 2,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,773. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.57. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $54.64 and a 1 year high of $82.92.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

