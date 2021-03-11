Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

VIG traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.23. 133,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,835. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

