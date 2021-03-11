Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $7.59 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.6% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,496,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.72. 127,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,655,802. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

