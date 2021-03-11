Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $7.81 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.6% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,820. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $91.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.66.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

