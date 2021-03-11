Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Makes New Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000. Centene accounts for 0.2% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Centene by 1,640.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.95. 35,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,279. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.75. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.79.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.