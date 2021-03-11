Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Purchases 3,427 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.2% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,426,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,414,000 after purchasing an additional 57,208 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,531,000 after buying an additional 236,213 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $133,729,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 989,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,287,000 after buying an additional 42,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,254,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.93. 49,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,650. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.29.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

