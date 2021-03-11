Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Sells 13,220 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,220 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.25. The company had a trading volume of 946,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,974,240. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

