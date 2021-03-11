Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Sells 2,510 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.8% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $5,525,000. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 420.7% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,905 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $31,025,000. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $82.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $645.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,468,672. The stock has a market cap of $619.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,262.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $784.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $585.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.48, for a total value of $6,134,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,959 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,713 shares of company stock valued at $61,006,819. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.