Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Sells 6,561 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.5% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,736,000 after buying an additional 1,360,098 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,883,000 after buying an additional 446,861 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,046,000 after buying an additional 141,037 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,217,000 after buying an additional 680,664 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,806,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,578,000 after buying an additional 248,345 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,524. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.93. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

