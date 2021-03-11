Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,940 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 0.7% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,460. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.67. The company has a market capitalization of $142.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.61.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

