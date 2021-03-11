Bintex Futures Price Tops $0.94 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $94,766.01 and approximately $2.23 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.69 or 0.00496606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00065430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00072825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.37 or 0.00576864 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00074041 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,754 tokens. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

