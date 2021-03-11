Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports.

BPTH stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,630. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.02. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BPTH shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Bio-Path in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

