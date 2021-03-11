BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BioCardia’s earnings. BioCardia posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioCardia.

Get BioCardia alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in BioCardia stock. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. CM Management LLC owned approximately 1.85% of BioCardia at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCDA stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,016. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.98.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCardia (BCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.