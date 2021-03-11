Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Biogen by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.47.

Shares of BIIB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $262.78. 18,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.47. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

