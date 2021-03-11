Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $75.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.85) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 175.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.