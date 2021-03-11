Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.00 and last traded at $79.83. Approximately 684,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 600,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.94.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $365,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 175.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

