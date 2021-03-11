Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Up 500.0% in February

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BNET opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to water air and water quality problems and concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company's technology remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy and water, and nutrients comprising ammonia nitrogen and phosphorus.

