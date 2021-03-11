Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Up 500.0% in February

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BNET opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.00.
Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile
