BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) Announces Dividend of $0.02

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from BioPharma Credit’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of BioPharma Credit stock traded up GBX 0 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.97 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,546. BioPharma Credit has a 12-month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.03 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of £13.30 million and a P/E ratio of 10.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.
About BioPharma Credit
