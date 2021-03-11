BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) Announces Dividend of $0.02

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from BioPharma Credit’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BioPharma Credit stock traded up GBX 0 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.97 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,546. BioPharma Credit has a 12-month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.03 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of £13.30 million and a P/E ratio of 10.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, invests in interest-bearing debt assets secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the royalties and sales of life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

