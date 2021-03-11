Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BIRDF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bird Construction from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Bird Construction from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Bird Construction from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $7.79.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

