BitBall Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.12 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $1.12 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 36.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,598.84 or 0.99907371 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00033197 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00110091 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001036 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003167 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

