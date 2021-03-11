Bitcloud (BTDX) Tops One Day Volume of $6.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $206,134.43 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,126.77 or 0.99723781 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00033998 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012361 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.99 or 0.00411958 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.66 or 0.00304889 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.63 or 0.00821559 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00102872 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00042703 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,984,011 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.