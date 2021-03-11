Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Market Capitalization Achieves $283.32 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.25 or 0.00026433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $283.32 million and $6.74 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,711.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $551.42 or 0.00955487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.33 or 0.00324591 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000859 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002412 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.