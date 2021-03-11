Bitcoin Confidential Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 11th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $37,951.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008936 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.28 or 0.00425116 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 78.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.