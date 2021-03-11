Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Cap Hits $594.33 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $594.33 million and $67.09 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $33.93 or 0.00058861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.59 or 0.00266410 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00083754 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 149.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

