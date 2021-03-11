Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of BTGGF stock opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74. Bitcoin Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50.

Bitcoin Group SE operates in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. Bitcoin Group SE is based in Herford, Germany. Bitcoin Group SE is a subsidiary of Priority AG.

