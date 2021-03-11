Bitcoin Incognito Hits Market Cap of $145,735.16 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 27% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $145,735.16 and approximately $199.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito token can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

