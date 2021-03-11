Bitcoin Private Trading 73.2% Higher Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 67.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000770 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $2,302.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 73.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.38 or 0.00269450 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00058927 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00085552 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 151.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

