Bitcoinus Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,236.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $41,721.74 and $2,236.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 300% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars.

